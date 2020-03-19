Angola Cup - Sagrada Esperança Defeat Interclube in Dundo

Luanda — Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte beat Interclube 3-1 at home, for the first leg match of the Angolan Cup semi-finals in football.

The "policemen" team still scored first, through Dasfaa, but Tady scored the equalizer. Femi and Chico increased the advantage 3-1.

The game took place at the Sagrada Esperança stadium with a limited audience, within the scope of the prevention measure guided by the Ministry of Health, due to the coronavirus disease that affects the world.

The second leg match will start on the 8th April, at 22 de Junho in Luanda.The other semi-final is being played between 1º de Agosto - FC Bravos de Maquis, at the 11 de Novembro stadium, behind closed doors.

1º de Agosto are the holders of the trophy.