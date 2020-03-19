Rwanda: Group Visits to Genocide Memorials Suspended Amid Coronavirus Score

18 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

The National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG) on Wednesday, 18 March suspended group visits to Genocide memorials.

The move, says CNLG, is in line with preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

So far, there are 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rwanda, according to the Ministry of Health.

In a statement, CNLG said that: "Referring to measures of the Government of Rwanda to prevent the spread of COVID-19, CNLG informs the general public (Rwandans and foreigners) the suspension of visiting Genocide against Tutsi memorials in groups."

However, the Commission noted that: "As usual, a visit by a single person is authorized to the genocide memorial sites and with respect to preventive measures."

This measure will take effect within a two weeks period, as per the Commission.

Several other measures taken by the Government to curb the spread of this pandemic include the halting of schools, places of worship and other large gatherings like weddings.

