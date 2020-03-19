Rwanda: Rusizi Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering His Wife

18 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Glory Iribagiza

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed the arrest of Nepomuscène Mateso for allegedly murdering his 47-year-old wife.

Mateso, 56, is currently detained at Muganza RIB Station, in Rusizi District, Marie-Michelle Umuhoza, the Spokesperson of RIB, said, adding that he is suspected to have killed his wife, Laurence Ntakirutimana with a machete on Monday.

According to Gervais Ntivuguruzwa, the Executive Secretary of Bugarama Sector where the couple lived, said the two usually had conflicts, "but minor ones", he said.

Both husband and wife were drunk, according to Ntivuguruzwa.

"On Monday, the wife came home late, at around 11:00pm, when the husband was sleeping. She was drunk. When she knocked, the husband refused to open and she banged the door very hard. When the husband woke to open for her, they fought very hard. We think the husband came out with a machete that he used to cut the wife's forehead."

"The wife called for help, and the local security came to her rescue. We thought it was a minor wound because when we took her to the hospital, she was walking by herself. They stitched her wound, at the hospital, and she was conversing with other people."

Ntivuguruzwa narrates that Ntakirutimana died in her sleep at the hospital, and it was discovered on the morning of 17th, at around 4:00am.

They await the autopsy report, as Mateso is detained and the investigation is going on.

They have five children, four together, who are now in their maternal relatives.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.