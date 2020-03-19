Rwanda: Rusizi Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering His Wife

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed the arrest of Nepomuscène Mateso for allegedly murdering his 47-year-old wife.

Mateso, 56, is currently detained at Muganza RIB Station, in Rusizi District, Marie-Michelle Umuhoza, the Spokesperson of RIB, said, adding that he is suspected to have killed his wife, Laurence Ntakirutimana with a machete on Monday.

According to Gervais Ntivuguruzwa, the Executive Secretary of Bugarama Sector where the couple lived, said the two usually had conflicts, "but minor ones", he said.

Both husband and wife were drunk, according to Ntivuguruzwa.

"On Monday, the wife came home late, at around 11:00pm, when the husband was sleeping. She was drunk. When she knocked, the husband refused to open and she banged the door very hard. When the husband woke to open for her, they fought very hard. We think the husband came out with a machete that he used to cut the wife's forehead."

"The wife called for help, and the local security came to her rescue. We thought it was a minor wound because when we took her to the hospital, she was walking by herself. They stitched her wound, at the hospital, and she was conversing with other people."

Ntivuguruzwa narrates that Ntakirutimana died in her sleep at the hospital, and it was discovered on the morning of 17th, at around 4:00am.

They await the autopsy report, as Mateso is detained and the investigation is going on.

They have five children, four together, who are now in their maternal relatives.