Namibia: 22 Suspected Cases of Coronavirus Test Negative

18 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ndanki Kahiurika

HEALTH minister Kalumbi Shangula affirmed that as of 17 March 2020 only two of the 24 suspected cases of the coronavirus have tested positive.

He said this during a press briefing held in Windhoek on Wednesday.

He said the two cases that had tested positive were those of the Romanian couple who reportedly fell ill last week, and no new confirmed cases have been reported thus far.

"As of yesterday, a cumulative number of 24 suspected cases were reported in Namibia and all of them were tested. Four were tested by the private laboratory, of which two tested negative and two tested positive. The latter were the Romanian couple. Twenty specimens were tested locally and all of them tested negative for Covid-19," said Shangula.

He said the couple that tested positive had 25 contacts, and of those with which they had made active contact 19 were traced.

"Appropriate measures were taken, which include isolation and monitoring. So far, no secondary transmissions were observed," said the minister.

The virus was first reported in China's Wuhan Hubei province, and has since spread globally causing panic, shut-downs and economic collapse in some countries. However, China has since managed to contain the spread of the virus to such an extent that day-to-day life is by all reports returning to normal. The epicentre for the virus has now shifted to Europe.

