Somalia: Somali PM Leaves for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for Talks

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheyre has left the country heading to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa on Wednesday morning.

Somali Premier is scheduled to hold talks with Ethiopian government officials during the trip according to the office of the Prime Minister.

"A delegation led by the Prime Minister has left for Addis Ababa. They will hold talks with Ethiopian government officials." Office of the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Mogadishu and Addis Ababa developed close diplomatic ties since the arrival of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali in office in April 2018.

The horn of African trio nations signed a tripartite agreement to cooperate on peace, security and develop economically in September 2018.

The three leaders signed by the respective heads of state would enhance economic, political, social, cultural and security cooperation among the three countries.