Angola: Minister Pledges Better Education System

Luanda — The Minister of Education, Luísa Grilo, Wednesday, in Luanda, promised to work to improve the education system, especially in the field of orality and writing in the Portuguese language.

The minister was speaking to the press after taking office at a ceremony chaired by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in which the Minister of Commerce, Victor dos Santos Fernandes, and the Minister of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security, Teresa Rodrigues Dias, were also sworn in.

Luísa Grilo, 66, said that for the country to achieve improvements in the quality of teaching, it is necessary to have good teachers, allied to good infrastructure and to reduce the number of students per class.

The new Minister of Education, a senior staff member in the sector, has already been the Director of General Education and the Teacher Training Institute "Garcia Neto".

Diagnosis in MAPTSS

The Minister of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security, Teresa Rodrigues Dias, said that she will carry out a diagnosis in order to improve solutions for the areas of professional training, creation of more jobs and greater control of the assets of this ministerial department.

Graduated in Law, Teresa Dias, 55, has already held, among others, the position of director of the Legal Office of Endiama.

Valorization of domestic production

The new Minister of Commerce, Victor dos Santos Fernandes, said that he will bet on creating conditions, so that national production passes through the network of this sector, in order to satisfy the needs of national consumers.

He also promised to work to reduce the import of products, with emphasis on the goods produced in the country.

Victor dos Santos Fernandes, 46, graduated in Aeronautical Engineering, was a consultant to the Ministries of Economy and Finance.