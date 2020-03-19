Angola: Luanda, Soyo and Cabinda Cities to Be Linked By Catamaran

Luanda — Secil Marítima may launch, this year, the passenger transport service, with catamaran vessels, on the Luanda, Soyo and Cabinda route, announced today its financial administrator, João Martins.

Interviewed by Angop, regarding the extinction of TMA Express, the company that managed the catamarans in Luanda, the manager said that the start of operations on the inter provincial route is dependent on the completion of the project for the rehabilitation and construction of passenger terminals in Soyo and Cabinda.

Pending the construction of these infrastructures, he said that Secil is working on feasibility studies on ticket prices and operating costs.

In Luanda, the transport of sea passengers by catamaran was launched in 2014, under the management of the extinct TMA Express, within the scope of the integration and complementarity program of all modes of transport: air, road, rail and sea.

The idea was to minimize the constraints of citizens residing in Kilamba and Benfica arriving faster in the city center, on the Capossoca / Porto de Luanda route, to avoid the usual disturbances in the chaotic traffic of the city.

He explained that due to the extinction of TMA Express, Secil inherited the assets and liabilities, hence they are paying the arrears of 2018, 2019 and other debts, as well as employing some of the employees, depending on the technical specificities (pilots, captains and boatswains).