Ghana: President Confers With Parliamentary Leadership Over COVID-19

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday met with the leadership of Parliament at the Jubilee House in Accra to discuss wide-ranging issues bordering on the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye, first Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei-Wusu, second Deputy Speaker, Alban Bagbin, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu, and Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, in attendance, President Akufo-Addo described the pandemic as a medical crisis that is bringing in its wake deaths and economic difficulties, and is spreading fear and panic throughout the world.

Whilst outlining the initial measures that were put in place to confront the menace, the President told the leadership of Parliament that the increased number of cases recorded in the country from two to six necessitated a review of the measures.

Expressing his encouragement with the broad acceptance of the enhanced measures by Ghanaians, he stated that the measures announced will be under constant review, as will the enhanced hygiene protocols being observed by establishments and businesses.

To this end, President Akufo-Addo urged the leadership of Parliament to support the Executive, as the Attorney General prepares to submit to the House emergency legislation to govern the measures announced.

The President assured that government was determined to do whatever is necessary, including providing the requisite resources, to ensure the safety of the population.

On behalf of leadership, Speaker Mike Oquaye assured President Akufo-Addo and the Executive of the support of Parliament in passing into law the legislation to be laid before the House in dealing with the pandemic. The Speaker was supported in his statement by the Majority and Minority leaders.

The Speaker added that Members of Parliament would also assist with the effective dissemination of the dos and don'ts of the disease, as approved by the Ghana Health Service.