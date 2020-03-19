Cameroon: National Cycling Race - Kamzong Abessololo Emerges Winner

18 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A national cycling race took place along the Douala-Nkongssamba highway on Friday March 13, 2020.

national cycling race took place along the Douala-Nkongssamba highway on Friday March 13, 2020; a distance of 128km. Organised by the Cameroon Cycling Federation (FECACYCLISME) and the Littoral Regional Cycling League, the competition brought together 30 cyclists from the Centre, Littoral and South West Regions. These are SNH Vélo Club, Cyclo Vélo Club, Douala Vélo Club and independent clubs. The cyclists rode at a speed of 39km/pmh. At the end of the competition Clovis Kamzong Abessolo captain of the SNH Vélo Club was the winner finishing the race in 3h22'37". He was followed by his team mates Voukeng Kensap (3h22'50") and Tella Arthuce (3h23'30"). It should be noted that the ten best cyclists were from the SNH Vélo Club. The competition served as preparations for the 2020 edition of the International cycling Tour of Cameroon which will take place in May. The goal was to evaluate the level of Cameroonian cyclists and an opportunity for cyclists to improve on their skills ahead of the competition. The winner, Clovis Kamzong Abessolo said the victory is a step ahead for him and his team mates for the Tour of Cameroon. Kamzong Abessolo won a lap at the 2020 Tour Amissa Bongo in Gabon. That was his first victory in the competition and the only African to win a lap in the race. The President of FECACYCLISME, Honoré Yossi, said the next race to be organised by the federation will take place on April 30, 2020 along the Douala-Dschang highway (190km).

