Cameroon: Combating Coronavirus - Cameroon Strengthens Synergy, Measures

18 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on March 17, 2020 gave combat directives during the crisis meeting he chaired in Yaounde.

Government has assured the population that their worries with regard to the Coronavirus is being taken into consideration and strong measures are being taken to contain the propagation of the virus in Cameroon. This was the message the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie gave after a crisis meeting on the Coronavirus, Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute chaired at the Star Building in Yaounde on March 17, 2020. The Prime Minister, he further said, asked for an integrated system to be put in place so that the entire government can syngergise to tackle the Coronavirus. The Ministers of Finance and Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Minister Manaouda Malachie disclosed, were called upon to mobilise the necessary finances to safe the lives of the population. The crisis meeting at the Prime Minister's Office took place on the morrow of the discovery of five new Coronavirus cases in Cameroon, bringing the number of cases tested positive to 10. The Health Minister said that one of the cases was imported while the four cases concerned contamination of people found within a family cycle by an infected person. He further said, in all, there were 14 alerted cases on March 16, 2020 and after the tests were conducted, five were declared positive. Upon the advent of the Coronavirus, the government of Cameroon, took measures and more importantly put in place an Operational Centre to contain the spread of the virus. The preventive measures put in place concerned hygiene, less contacts and being responsible. The Prime Minister, reportedly called for the scrupoulous respect of the measures and instructed that they be strengthened. Discussions during the crisis meeting also explored areas such as the closure of schools and Cameroon's borders. The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister's close aides, ministers of sectors related to the fight as well as other government officials in related domains.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.