Cameroon: Combating Coronavirus - Cameroon Strengthens Synergy, Measures

Government has assured the population that their worries with regard to the Coronavirus is being taken into consideration and strong measures are being taken to contain the propagation of the virus in Cameroon. This was the message the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie gave after a crisis meeting on the Coronavirus, Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute chaired at the Star Building in Yaounde on March 17, 2020. The Prime Minister, he further said, asked for an integrated system to be put in place so that the entire government can syngergise to tackle the Coronavirus. The Ministers of Finance and Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Minister Manaouda Malachie disclosed, were called upon to mobilise the necessary finances to safe the lives of the population. The crisis meeting at the Prime Minister's Office took place on the morrow of the discovery of five new Coronavirus cases in Cameroon, bringing the number of cases tested positive to 10. The Health Minister said that one of the cases was imported while the four cases concerned contamination of people found within a family cycle by an infected person. He further said, in all, there were 14 alerted cases on March 16, 2020 and after the tests were conducted, five were declared positive. Upon the advent of the Coronavirus, the government of Cameroon, took measures and more importantly put in place an Operational Centre to contain the spread of the virus. The preventive measures put in place concerned hygiene, less contacts and being responsible. The Prime Minister, reportedly called for the scrupoulous respect of the measures and instructed that they be strengthened. Discussions during the crisis meeting also explored areas such as the closure of schools and Cameroon's borders. The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister's close aides, ministers of sectors related to the fight as well as other government officials in related domains.