Africa: CHAN 2020 - Competition Dates Postponed

The sixth edition of the Total Africa Cup of nations (CHAN) has been postponed to a later date. The announcement was made in Yaounde yesterday March 17, 2020 during an Extraordinary Session of COCAN 2020-21. The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education and President of COCAN 2020-21, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi. The lone topic of discussion was the evaluation of the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the preparatory and organisation activities of CHAN 2020 in Cameroon. After examining the situation created by the coronavirus pandemic, the members analysed the current context and its implementations on activities relating to the preparation and organisation of Total CHAN 2020. The members raised worries on major risks and identified multiple operation constraints. These include the confinement of populations in many countries which limits grouping of teams, officials and supporters, the closure of borders and suspension of air traffic among many countries which makes it difficult for delegations to travel, among others. In the light of the critical conditions linked to this international public health emergency which constitutes a case of great concern, the calendar of the competition has been rescheduled. In a release signed by the Acting General Secretary of CAF, Abdel Bah the Emergency Committee of CAF on the recommendation of the Medical Committee of CAF unanimously agree to postpone the continental tournament indefinitely for security reasons. A meeting of the Executive Committee of CAF and the 42nd General Assembly of CAF will take place in Cameroon on April 24, 2020. The new dates of the competition will be decided according to the evolution of the situation and communicated in due course. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi called on the different committees to continue working in order to ensure the best competition.