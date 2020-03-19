Cameroon: Coronavirus Pandemic - Cameroon's Response Strategy

The government stringent measures instructed by President Paul Biya goes into effect today, March 18, 2020.

Beginning this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 the combat strategy against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic instructed by President Paul Biya will go into effect. The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute announced Cameroon's government response strategy during a special statement he made at the Star Building in Yaounde on March 17, 2020 evening.

-Situation :The World Health Organisation (WHO) a few days ago announced that coronavirus has gone from an epidemic to a pandemic. There are over 170,000 cases in 146 countries and about 6,500 deaths. As for Cameroon, 10 people have been diagnosed with the virus and are being treated by specialised services. No local outbreaks of the epidemic has so far been recorded in Cameroon.

-Travels :-Cameroon's land, air and sea border will be closed beginning today. Only cargo flights and vessels transporting consumer products and essential goods and materials will be allowed but their stopover times will be limited and supervised. Urban and inter-urban travel will be undertaken in extreme cases of necessity.

The Prime Minister also announced that missions abroad of members of government and public and para-public sector employees are also suspended.

-Entry visas : Issuance of entry visas are equally suspended and Cameroonians wishing to come back home have to contact the country's diplomatic representations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

-Schools : Public and private training establishments of the various levels of education, vocational training centres and professional schools will be closed.

-Gatherings and Competitions : Gatherings of more than 50 persons prohibited throughout the national territory. Schools and university competitions postponed.

-Business and Supplies : Bars, restaurants and entertainment sports will be systematically closed from 6 p.m. under the supervision of administrative authorities. As for consumption products, a system for regulating consumer flows will be set up in markets and shopping centres.

-Working System : According to the strategy, public administrations would have to give preference to electronic communications and digital tools for meetings likely to bring together more than 10 people.

-Practical Prevention Measures: The public has to strictly observe hygiene measures recommended by the World Health Organisation that include regular hand washing with soap, avoidance of close contact such as shaking hands or hugging and covering the mouth when sneezing.

In case of need, the population can call the toll-free number 1510 to alert rescue teams.

Lire aussi : Lutte contre le Coronavirus : les 13 mesures du gouvernement