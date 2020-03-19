Cameroon: Human Trafficking - Measures to Curb the Phenomenon Documented

The book was unveiled to the public on March 3, 2020 at the Buea Council Hall as part of activities in the buildup for Women's Day.

The experiences and horrors of some female Cameroonians that suffered human trafficking, slavery and sex slavery in the Middle East countries that rocked the Cameroon media landscape in 2015 have been documented into a book. The book titled "Curbing the tide of human trafficking and slavery" is written by Titanji nee Lima Beatrice Kahboh Lebsia, Ph.D. Running through 116 pages, the book has nine chapters. The author, Beatrice Titanji carefully traced the genesis of human trafficking, identified human traffickers and victims, present a case study of Cameroon, indicated awareness talks and workshops on the issue. She equally presented in details human trafficking activities and outlined guidelines for communities to fight human trafficking. Reviewing the book, Eileen Manka Tabuwe said that the book gives an elaborate idea on human trafficking and how it functions. "It tells you about domestic trafficking as well as international trafficking," she pointed. Manka Tabuwe added that the book drew strategies on how to become involved in the fight against human trafficking and contribute to save the lives of children and young girls who are mostly affected by the social ills. Most speakers at the event cautioned that those going for greener pasture abroad should be very sure of the countries and the nature of jobs. They regretted that many girls are lured into trafficking, slavery and sex slavery through imaginable jobs with fabulous salaries. At the tail end, they are force by their captors into prostitution, slavery and sex slavery. They only way out, they said, is continuous education and sensitisation. The Divisional Officer for Buea, Abba Abdouraman thanked the author and said the book comes to add to the instruments the State has put in place to fight the scourge.