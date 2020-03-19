Malawi's Mutharika Schemes to Avoid the Electorate

19 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Malawian President Peter Mutharika has taken several drastic measures over the past week to avoid meeting the electorate again on May 19 - except if it is on a playing field skewed steeply to his own advantage.

President Peter Mutharika of Malawi has fired his cabinet and the country's defence force commander, has defied court and parliamentary orders to scrap the discredited Malawi Electoral Commission and is refusing to sign legislation to reform electoral laws before the next poll.

Mutharika appears to have been galvanised by the constitutional court's recent rejection of his appeal to reverse the judges' historic decision in February to annul the elections of May 2019 and to demand new elections within 150 days.

He won the election with only 38.5% of the vote, just ahead of Lazarus Chakwera's 35.4%. But the constitutional court ruled on 6 February that the electoral law and therefore his victory were unconstitutional because the constitution demanded that the president be elected by a majority, defined as 50% of the electorate plus one vote.

The court also ruled that the Malawi Electoral Commission was incompetent in its handling of the elections and ordered parliament to chart a course forward for it. The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.