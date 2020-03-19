Malawi's Mutharika Schemes to Avoid the Electorate

analysis

Malawian President Peter Mutharika has taken several drastic measures over the past week to avoid meeting the electorate again on May 19 - except if it is on a playing field skewed steeply to his own advantage.

President Peter Mutharika of Malawi has fired his cabinet and the country's defence force commander, has defied court and parliamentary orders to scrap the discredited Malawi Electoral Commission and is refusing to sign legislation to reform electoral laws before the next poll.

Mutharika appears to have been galvanised by the constitutional court's recent rejection of his appeal to reverse the judges' historic decision in February to annul the elections of May 2019 and to demand new elections within 150 days.

He won the election with only 38.5% of the vote, just ahead of Lazarus Chakwera's 35.4%. But the constitutional court ruled on 6 February that the electoral law and therefore his victory were unconstitutional because the constitution demanded that the president be elected by a majority, defined as 50% of the electorate plus one vote.

The court also ruled that the Malawi Electoral Commission was incompetent in its handling of the elections and ordered parliament to chart a course forward for it. The...