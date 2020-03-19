Sudan: Gatluak - Signing of Peace Agreement With Revolutionary Front Imminent

Juba — South Sudan Presidential Adviser and chairman of the mediation committee in the Sudanese peace talks in Juba Tut Gatluak, has told the Sudanese people that signing of peace agreement between Sudan government and the Revolutionary Front is around the corner.

Gatluak, speaking after the negotiation session today at the Palm Africa Hotel here on the wealth paper between the two parties conveyed greetings of South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit to the Sudanese people and the transitional government, saying that "the peoples of the two countries will soon celebrate comprehensive peace agreement in Juba making 2020 as the year of peace in the two states."

Gatluak also praised the efforts made by the negotiating parties, the government and the Darfur track, announcing completion of the discussion of all papers related to the Darfur track, indicating that only one session was left to discuss national issues.

He also pointed to launching of the negotiation sessions on the security arrangements related to the Darfur track, explaining that all arrangements for the start of the session have been completed in the presence of delegations representing the two parties, and the papers have been prepared for delivery to mediation, to be discussed within the specified period of ten days.

It remains the track of Abdul-Aziz Al-Helu and very soon he will join the rest of his brothers until peace is complete and we all celebrate it. "