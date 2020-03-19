Sudan: B. Nile State Acting Governor Commends UNICEF's Efforts

18 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Damazin — Acting Wali (governor) of Blue Nile State Major General Yassin Ibrahim Abdul-Ghani has commended the great contributions UNICEF makes to the projects implemented in the state in the health, water and education fields.

This came when the governor received at his office here Tuesday UNICEF's delegation, in the presence of representative of a number of concerned bodies, where the meeting discussed projects that are included in the budget of UNICEF for 2020.

The regional director of UNICEF, Khalid Musa, pointed out that the meeting tackled projects that would be implemented by UNICEF in partnership with the government of Blue Nile State in 2020, including projects for the coming peace.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.