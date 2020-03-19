Sudan: B. Nile State Acting Governor Commends UNICEF's Efforts

Damazin — Acting Wali (governor) of Blue Nile State Major General Yassin Ibrahim Abdul-Ghani has commended the great contributions UNICEF makes to the projects implemented in the state in the health, water and education fields.

This came when the governor received at his office here Tuesday UNICEF's delegation, in the presence of representative of a number of concerned bodies, where the meeting discussed projects that are included in the budget of UNICEF for 2020.

The regional director of UNICEF, Khalid Musa, pointed out that the meeting tackled projects that would be implemented by UNICEF in partnership with the government of Blue Nile State in 2020, including projects for the coming peace.