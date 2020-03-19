Sudan: FFC in Sennar - Struggles of Martyrs and Revolutionaries Will Not Be in Vain

18 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Senja — The Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) in Sennar State have affirmed that the struggles of martyrs and revolutionaries will Not be in vain, noting that they are continuing to solve economic issues, remove empowerment in the civil service and organizations, tighten control and define the tasks of the resistance committees in the coming period to play their role in protecting the Revolution.

This came in a press conference the FFC's spokesman in Sennar State, Engineer Mohamed Osman Abdel-Latif, held in Senja town, capital of Sennar State, today.

Speakers at the press conference addressed the current crises and ways to end them according to scientific studies leading to permanent solutions.

