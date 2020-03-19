Sudan: Sebair Affirms Support to War Veterans' Projects in Gezira State

Medani — Acting Wali (governor) of Gezira State Maj. Gen. Ahmed Hannan Ahmed Sebair has affirmed support of the government of the state to the projects of the war veterans of the Armed Forces in the state.

The governor, speaking during a visit he paid to the premises of the war veterans in Medani town, said the veterans constitute reserve for the Armed Forces, pointing out that the visit comes as a recognition to the sacrifices and giving the war veterans had made for the sake of the homeland.

On his part, Brig. (retired) Amir Ahmed Hashim, noted that there are 11,000 war veterans in Gezira State, 1500 of them at the rank of officer.