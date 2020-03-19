Zimbabwe: Teachers Group Demands Early Govt School Closure Amid Coronavirus Threat

19 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

Firebrand teachers' group, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) says government should close schools by Friday this week or it will order its members to abandon duty for fear of contracting the deadly coronavirus.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday announced a raft of measures being implemented by his administration to try and minimise the possible outbreak and spread of the deadly disease in Zimbabwe.

These include a two-month ban on weddings, church congregations and other public gatherings of more than 100 people.

He elected to keep the country's schools open until their scheduled closing day 2 April.

Mnangagwa said schools will continue operating with "standard screening precautions" being taken by authorities daily.

But ARTUZ felt this was an omission by authorities who were endangering the lives of both teachers and school children, who are the most vulnerable group in society.

In a letter dated 18 March 2020 addressed to the Primary and Secondary Education ministry, ARTUZ spokesperson Robson Chere said the majority of rural schools have no running water which further exposed teachers and students to coronavirus.

Chere felt if schools were closed earlier, there would be minimal, if any loses to schools whose students traditionally sat for examinations in the third term.

"Therefore, in the wake of this pandemic, ARTUZ wishes to advise the ministry to immediately close all government schools on the 20th of March 2020, failure to that, ARTUZ will not hesitate to withdraw its members from schools.

"Further to that, we request for an Education Sector Indaba to further dialogue on strategies that we might take to upscale our preparedness in the face of Coronavirus," he said.

To date, Coronavirus, officially named the COVID-19, has claimed more than 8,908 lives around the globe with World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the virus a global pandemic.

Zimbabwe health authorities said the country is yet to record a confirmed case of the disease at a time neighbouring South Africa has recorded 116 cases, according to the coronavirus worldometer #countries.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.