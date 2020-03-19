Malawi: Government Journalists Trained On Rural Reporting

19 March 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Esinter Gideon

Lilongwe — MANA

Deputy Director of Information (DDoI) responsible for Press and Publications, Deogratias Mmana, has reminded government journalists of their roles to publicise government programs and agenda and avoid sensationalised kind of reporting.

The DDoI made the remarks on Wednesday in Mponela, Dowa when he opened a two day Rural and Development reporting training for members of staff under the publications section in the Ministry of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology.

He said the department has a responsibility of exposing developmental projects being undertaken in the country hence encouraging reporters to be government's voice on several developmental activities taking place across the country.

"Government journalists should ensure that all developmental activities government is undertaking is brought to light for people to know and appreciate," said Mmana.

He added that journalists in the country must report to inform the citizenry in order to allow them actively participate in all development issues transpiring across the country.

Mmana said need to add their voice in all activities taking place in areas across the country but lack coverage of such issues hence the need for journalists to offer such people a platform to voice their issues.

"Therefore do not waste time on peddling fake news generated from the social media, go in the villages and report from there to help them being heard and contribute to the development of mother Malawi," he appealed.

Chief Information Officer responsible for Publications, Grace Kwalapu, concured with Mmana saying the main role of the publications section is to bring to light government activities through Boma Lathu, Malawi Lero, This is Malawi Magazine and Malawi Mail publications.

She said as such, the ministry will not entertain anything to the contrary.

"As government employees, we are mandated to serve the government of the day hence we should always strive for professionalism in exercising our duties," she said.

One of the reporters attending this training session Constance Pindikani, said the training is timely and will help in progressive rural reporting.

"This training is an eye opener and has rekindled my writing skills so that the citizens benefit from my articles," she said.

Development journalism, interview techniques and story writing are some of the topics to be tackled during the two-day training.

Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved.

