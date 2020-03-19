Eritrea: National School Leaving Examination Underway

18 March 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — National School Leaving Examination 2019/2020 has got underway today 18 March across the country.

Dr. Bisrat Gebru, Director of the National Testing Center, pointed out that the examination will continue until the 23rd of this month, and will include 13 fields of studies. Dr. Bisrat also indicated that a total of 14,960 students including 7,149 females are sitting in the examination that is being conducted in 8 testing stations.

Dr. Bisrat further stated that the National School Leaving Examination that was given in the International Eritrean Community Schools in Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been halted due to the Corona virus outbreak.

She went on to advice on the students to cautiously workout their examination and present in their assigned places of examination on time.

