Gambia: 'Wash Your Hands and Avoid Public Gatherings,' Steve Tells Gambians

18 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

United Arab Emirates-based Scorpion Bubacarr Trawally has urged Gambians at home to practice personal hygiene in the wake of the sweeping Coronavirus.

In a footage watched a thousand times as at press time, the striker asked his followers to remain clean at all times, calling the virus 'bigger than anything in our lives.'

'Wash your hands all times, use your hand sanitisers as much as you can and avoid public gatherings. Hopefully we would fight this, stay safe,' he said in the video.

The 25-year-old is on loan at Ajman with whom he has scored seven times for from Saudi parent club Al Shaabab.

The Bundung-born began his career at Stockholm FC then Culture, Tallinding United before moving to Real de Banjul where he had chance to switch to China leading to a later departure to Saudi and now Ajman.

He got to start for the second time before home fans during Gambia's dramatic 2-2 draw with DR Congo after solving his dispute with the federation.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

