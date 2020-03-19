Gambia: Coronavirus - Gina Bass, Other Olympians Urge to Continue Training for Japan Games

Gina Bass has been urged to continue her training along with other athletes around the world who're qualified for the Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a dispatch yesterday evening giving update on its assessment of the coming events in relation to the current rampant coronavirus.

'This is an unprecedented situation for the whole world, and our thoughts are with all those affected by this crisis. We are in solidarity with the whole of society to do everything to contain the virus,' the dispatch said.

'The situation around the COVID-19 virus is also impacting the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and is changing day by day.

'The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive.

'The IOC encourages all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as best they can. We will keep supporting the athletes by consulting with them and their respective NOCs, and by providing them with the latest information and developments, which are accessible for athletes worldwide on the Athlete365 website and via their respective NOCs and Ifs,' part of the communiqué read.

Gina Bass, doubling as Africa women's 200m champion, is the sole Gambian to qualify with the standard time under athletics for the Games.