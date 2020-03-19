Gambia: Sports in the Gambia Risk Halting As Coronavirus Positive Case Emerges

18 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Sports in the country could be put on pause following news of Gambia experiencing a positive case of the covid-19.

The news comes barely 30 minutes after president Barrow's leaked statement claimed there are no confirmed cases apart from suspects.

However, the country's health minister later announced a lady in her 20s flew into the country last Sunday from the United Kingdom and complained of displaying several symptoms of the covid-19 while at home in self-isolation.

She was then rushed to MRC Unit where she is reported to have tested positive for the virus and remains under surveillance since.

This latest case comes just hours after two Indonesians suspects were earlier cleared of carrying the covid-19 .

This figure, going by Barrow's initial speech to the nation, is different from 355 persons tested out of which 149 have been cleared of the illness with 206 suspects being closely watched.

Sports associations in Europe and in some part of Africa with cases of the pandemic have gone on to cancel all sporting activities and ban public gatherings.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.