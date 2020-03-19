Zimbabwe: Regional Sports Activities On Hold

THE African Union Sports Council Region 5 have, with immediate, effect put all scheduled regional activities on hold due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The scheduled 2020 Games joint Chefs de Mission, Confederations, Regional Organising Committee and Local Organising Committee meetings, set for Lesotho from March 22 to 28 in Maseru, has been postponed indefinitely.

The Desk Officers, Women in Sport and Sport for People with Disabilities Committees meetings, as well as Sports Development and Finance and Marketing Commission meetings, which had been scheduled for between April 1 and 6, have been indefinitely postponed.

The executive committee meeting, scheduled for May 5 and 6 in Maputo, Mozambique, as well as the proposed Regional Marathon slated for May 16 in South Africa, have also been cancelled.

New dates will be announced in due course. AUSC Region 5 chief executive, Stanley Mutoya, said they had no option but to make the tough decisions.

"It is unfortunate that we have had to cancel all our events, and activities, due to the coronavirus. "We have not cancelled RASA for now, with the hope that the current situation will have improved by end of May.

"The AUSC Region 5 office has activated business continuity measures by immediately resorting to telecommuting in order to allow staff to work from home and minimising interacting in public through commuting and other means that may expose them to possible infection in the event of any cases. "We deeply regret the inconvenience caused by this disruption and we hope the situation will normalise soon".

The African Union Sport Council Region 5 is the sports arm of the African Union, which was once the Organisation of African Unity.