Zimbabwe: Mr Novice, ZITF Contests Rescheduled

National Federation of Zimbabwe Body-building and Fitness opening events of the year, the Mr and Ms Novice and the Mr Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, have been rescheduled.

Mr and Ms Novice was set for March 28 at the Zimbabwe College of Music.

The Mr ZITF was set for April 25 in Bulawayo.

The events, which open the local body-building calendar, will be held at later dates as the association are complying with the Government's directive to suspend all sporting activities.

Quiet Shingai, the National Federation of Zimbabwe Body-building and Fitness secretary-general, said they will hold the shows at a later date.

"The National Federation of Zimbabwe Body-building and Fitness would like to inform its key stakeholders that the 2020 Novice Zimbabwe and ZITF Open Championships have been suspended and will no longer take place on the March 28 and April 25 respectively.

"The new dates will be announced, if the environment changes for the better, and allows the Federation to organise these two very important events, without compromising other programmes.

"The Federation will also update its stakeholders regarding other competitions and will be guided by the developments in our country.

"We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our athletes, who have been preparing to compete in these events, as well as other key stakeholders.

"While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire body-building and fitness community is of paramount importance," said Shingai.