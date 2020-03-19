Zimbabwe: ZACC Trains 17 New Officers

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has said it will continue training officers with relevant skills to fight corruption, as part of its commitment to capacitate itself.

ZACC will continue engaging international partners to provide comprehensive specialised training in areas such as forensic and financial and cyber-crime investigations, among others.

This was revealed by ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo at a Basic Investigations Training Programme for newly-recruited officers.

The officers are undergoing a one month training programme in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

"Corruption destroys the moral fabric of society," said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

"As a country, we will not prosper as long as the vice of corruption is allowed to live in our midst. For us to destroy this vice, there is need for commitment from all the arms of Government, the Executive, the Judiciary and the law enforcement agencies, to come together in their different capacities to fight this scourge."

Justice Matanda-Moyo said the anti-corruption conventions and protocols which Zimbabwe was a signatory to, provided standards and measures and rules that should apply to strengthen their legal and regulatory regimes to fight corruption.

Among the standards and measures is the mechanism for cooperation between law enforcement agencies responsible for investigating and prosecuting criminal cases.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said ZRP was a key stakeholder in the fight against corruption.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said in 2016, a corporate governance survey was conducted by the Office of the President and Cabinet, Ministry of Finance, and sponsored by World Bank, to ascertain the level of corporate governance compliance by State Enterprises and Parastatals (SEPs).

"The survey exposed, among other issues, poor corporate governance, abuse of resources pertaining to remuneration and allowances for senior management in parastatals and mismanagement in parastatals and mismanagement of resources," said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

"The Auditor-General's reports have continued to reflect the poor corporate governance and abuse of State resources in Government ministries as well."

ZACC will continue to recruit officers from various backgrounds including legal, law enforcements, ICT, university graduates in different skills including financial intelligence, accounting, human resources, administration to complement its human resources capacity.

She said criminals have become more sophisticated with the prevalent use of technology, hence the need to be empowered requisite skills to deal with these maladies.

Justice Matanda-Moyo urged the officers to shun corruption.

ZRP acting chief staff officer training and development, Assistant Commissioner Charles Musavengana, said the police and other sister departments had an exceedingly critical role to play in eradicating corruption from society.