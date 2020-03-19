Zimbabwe: Bosso Legend Daka Buried

19 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Bulawayo — Highlanders legend, Barry Daka, was certified dead by his daughter, Marcelene, who is a qualified medical doctor.

Marcelene revealed this during an emotionally-charged tribute to her father at a funeral service held at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre here yesterday.

Daka was 71.

"I might be a medical doctor but it never occurred to me that one day, I will certify my own parent dead," she said.

"I did just that last Friday to my own father, who is lying motionless in front of us today.

"I am young, I am not married and have no children of my own and I wanted dad to be part of all that when it finally happens but he decided to leave us.

"The pain I felt, seeing that he was indeed gone that day, was excruciating as you may all imagine and, so personally, I am angry at Barry.

"I was angry that he could just go before he could see his own grandchildren mature."

Her eulogy touched a number of mourners who also started sobbing as the last born of Daka's four surviving children spoke.

The funeral service, initially set to last two hours, lasted for more than four hours as speakers spoke glowingly of the man who won 23 trophies with Highlanders.

Highlanders president, Ndumiso Gumede, said Daka was a mentor to many people in football.

"He was soft-spoken, highly unlikely of a football coach, but one thing I know about him is that he was a mentor to many of these boys you call legends today, not only at Highlanders, but everywhere he went.

"At Bosso, I feel sad that someone with the club's institutional memory is gone," said Gumede.

Another Highlanders legend, and Daka's childhood friend Lawrence Phiri, described him as a meticulous planner.

Former Highlanders chairman Kennedy Ndebele, speaking in his capacity as the Premier Soccer League chief executive, said Daka was a national hero in the world of football and his legacy will live forever.

Among the football greats that were in attendance was Madinda Ndlovu, who is still recuperating from a heart attack, but came from Botswana to bid farewell to his coach.

After the funeral service, the body was taken to Lady Stanley Cemetery for burial and, at exactly 1330hrs, the coffin was lowered down.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.