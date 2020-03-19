Zimbabwe: Bosso Legend Daka Buried

Bulawayo — Highlanders legend, Barry Daka, was certified dead by his daughter, Marcelene, who is a qualified medical doctor.

Marcelene revealed this during an emotionally-charged tribute to her father at a funeral service held at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre here yesterday.

Daka was 71.

"I might be a medical doctor but it never occurred to me that one day, I will certify my own parent dead," she said.

"I did just that last Friday to my own father, who is lying motionless in front of us today.

"I am young, I am not married and have no children of my own and I wanted dad to be part of all that when it finally happens but he decided to leave us.

"The pain I felt, seeing that he was indeed gone that day, was excruciating as you may all imagine and, so personally, I am angry at Barry.

"I was angry that he could just go before he could see his own grandchildren mature."

Her eulogy touched a number of mourners who also started sobbing as the last born of Daka's four surviving children spoke.

The funeral service, initially set to last two hours, lasted for more than four hours as speakers spoke glowingly of the man who won 23 trophies with Highlanders.

Highlanders president, Ndumiso Gumede, said Daka was a mentor to many people in football.

"He was soft-spoken, highly unlikely of a football coach, but one thing I know about him is that he was a mentor to many of these boys you call legends today, not only at Highlanders, but everywhere he went.

"At Bosso, I feel sad that someone with the club's institutional memory is gone," said Gumede.

Another Highlanders legend, and Daka's childhood friend Lawrence Phiri, described him as a meticulous planner.

Former Highlanders chairman Kennedy Ndebele, speaking in his capacity as the Premier Soccer League chief executive, said Daka was a national hero in the world of football and his legacy will live forever.

Among the football greats that were in attendance was Madinda Ndlovu, who is still recuperating from a heart attack, but came from Botswana to bid farewell to his coach.

After the funeral service, the body was taken to Lady Stanley Cemetery for burial and, at exactly 1330hrs, the coffin was lowered down.