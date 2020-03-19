Tanzania: Tanapa Takes Over Upgraded Forest Reserves

THE Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) has officially handed over two upgraded forest reserves to the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA).

This was revealed by TAWA senior communication officer, Mr Twalib Twaha during a telephone interview with the 'Daily News' yesterday.

According to the TAWA official, the two reserve forests being handed over are part of Ugalla Forest Reserve and Kigosi Forest Reserve.

According to Mr Twaha the handing over ceremony was held recently at the office of Ugalla forest Reserve in Tabora Region.

He noted further that Moyowosi Forest Reserve Manager, Mr Bigimungu Kagoma acting on behalf of TAWA conservation Commissioner, handed over Kigosi forest Reserve which has been upgraded as Kigosi National Park, to Assistant conservation for Kigosi Park, Mr Vitalis Uraka.

"The areas which have been handed over include part of Ugalla Forest Reserve which has been upgraded to be part of Ugalla River National Park via Government Notice (GN) number 936 of 29, November 2019," he said.

In attendance were also several TAWA and TANAPA officials as well as government officials from Tabora Region.