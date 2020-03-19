Tanzania: Bukoba Residents to Get Reliable Water Service

BUKOBA Municipal residents and surrounding hamlets have been assured of reliable water supply following completion of a multi-million water project.

Bukoba Urban Water and Sanitation Authority (BUWASA) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ms Elieth Shangali said the project capacity was 18 million litres per day, against the current 13 million litres demand in Bukoba Municipal Council.

He said another water tank has been installed at Ihungo area, a few kilometres from Bukoba Municipality and that BUWASA were still waiting for a new pump which will supply water to surrounding hamlets including Nshambya, Bunkango, Kagondo, Rwazi and Kyebitembe.

"From February, this year the water utility increased the number of customers and had installed new water pumps," she said.

Water and Irrigation Minister, Professor Makame Mbarawa, who visited Kagera Region, recently explained that the government is keen to ensure that by 2021 clean water supply in urban areas reach 95 per cent and 85 per cent in rural areas.

He urged people to use water resources meaningfully, taking into consideration that rains were not predictable due to climate change.

Prof Mbarawa called upon all councils across the country to award tenders to qualified contractors, who are financially viable, warning that stern measures would be taken against local contractors, who would be implicated in undertaking shoddy works.

The minister commended Bukoba Urban Water and Sanitation Authority (BUWASA) for good performance in executing a big project which cost about 30bn/-on completion. Completion of the water project increased water availability from 9.5 million litres to 13 million litres per day.

The project was co-funded by the French government through its International Development Agency (IFD), in collaboration with the Tanzania government and was implemented by TECHNOFAB Company from India at the cost of 27.5bn/-.

10 out of the 14 Wards in Bukoba Municipal Council were being served by the water utility. Four other Wards -Nyanga, Kahororo, Ijuganyondo and Buhembe would be served after setting up extension tanks in different areas.

The water utility was functioning at 88 per cent capacity while the target was to achieve 95 per cent by the end of this year. Engineer Avitus Exavel at the regional secretariat hinted that almost 64.7 per cent of the 2,458,023 Kagera residents in rural areas access clean and safe water.