Tanzania: Over 90pc of Wheat Is Imported, Says Director

OVER 90 per cent of wheat consumed in Tanzania is imported from abroad, at the cost of about $225m a year.

In addition, the current domestic wheat consumption is estimated to be 1,150,000 tonnes while production is 101,964 tonnes, with estimated 100,000 hectares.

Director of Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute- Selian Centre (TARI- Selian) in Arusha Region, Dr Joseph Ndunguru, told the 'Daily News' that the centre had conducted research on wheat with the aim of increasing productivity and production to reduce the importation of the crop from abroad.

According to Dr Ndunguru, Tanzania produces an average of 100,000 tonnes or below while demand is more than 600,000 tonnes. "Tanzania consumes more wheat than it produces.

Production in the 2019/20 fiscal year is estimated at 93,000 tonnes, while demand is 600,000 tonnes. To bridge the deficit, the grain is imported.

To address challenges, the centre has come up with strategies of conducting research on improved varieties. The centre has discovered five types of seeds that are resistant to diseases, tolerant to drought, take a short time to mature, produce big fruits, among others," he said.

Dr Ndunguru mentioned the types of seeds as Chiriku, Sifa, Mbayuwayu, Riziki C1 na Lumbesa which had been distributed in Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara regions and Southern Highlands, including Iringa, Mbeya, Rukwa and Njombe.

"There are also new varieties of wheat that TARI Selian in collaboration with TARI Uyole in Mbeya Region has discovered. They are of high quality and address many challenges.

They include Merina, Shangwe and Ngoli," the director said. For his part, national coordinator of wheat and barley crops from TARI Selian, Nafeti Mheni said the centre had continued encouraging farmers to use modern technologies and improved varieties to increase the production of wheat in the country.

According to him, the centre is expected to remove the gap of wheat importation to more than 600,000 tonnes by increasing improved varieties of wheat that is tolerant to diseases and pests.

Mr Mheni was quoted saying, the limited production did not exist in Tanzania alone, but it was also a challenge to many African countries in general as production was only 25 million tonnes. "That amount is not enough compared to our needs," he said.

Due to this challenge, TARI Uyole and TARI Selian had been mandated to conduct research on wheat crop in the country.

He noted that the institutions continued encouraging farmers to use improved seeds and modern technologies to boost wheat production and increase their incomes.

He said the new seeds produced high yield of about three to five tonnes per hectare, equivalent to 2.5 acres. He explained that the farmers were most likely to increase their incomes by getting an average of 1.2 tonnes per hectare.

For his part, TARI Director General, Dr Geoffrey Mkamilo, said in achieving the middleincome economy income by 2025, Tanzania should use different technologies that provided positive answers for addressing challenges facing farmers.