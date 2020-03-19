Sudan: Two Churches Torched in Sudan

18 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Omdurman / Bout — In the last three weeks two churches have been torched by militants in Sudan, one in Khartoum state and another in Blue Nile.

Lawyer and human rights defender Dimas Marajan strongly condemned the incidents. He noted that violence against Christian communities has continued, despite the changes that have occurred in Sudan over the last year.

Marajan told Radio Dabanga that the first attack took place at Ombadda Block 18 in Omdurman on Saturday February 29. A church building of the Sudanese Church of Christ was torched. It is not known who the perpetrators are.

The second incident occurred on March 9, when militants set fire to the Presbyterian Evangelical Church in Bout, El Tadamon locality, Blue Nile state. The church was destroyed completely, including the furniture and books within it.

The Blue Nile arson attack is the fourth in the past three months, Marajan said. In December 2019 three churches were torched. This was reported in January by the Kampala-based Sudanese Human Rights and Democracy Organisation (HUDO). At that time, Marjan accused the Sudanese government of covering up the arson attacks.

