Sudan: Two Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Kassala

Kassala — The Kassala Ministry of Health reported two suspected cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and both patients have been isolated.

Doctor Iman Mahmoud, Director-General of the Ministry of Health of Kassala state, said during a meeting with the media that the Ministry has taken "all precautions" as part of the plan to combat the disease. It also sent an investigation team.

She stated that one of the patients was isolated in a place designed for isolation. Samples were taken and sent to the National Laboratory in Khartoum. The other patient was isolated at home.

Dr Mahmoud explained that the follow-up on the two cases will be carried out by a team specialised in combating epidemics.

The head of the opposition National Umma Party, El Sadig El Mahdi, appealed to the authorities yesterday to open Khartoum International Airport, ports, and border crossings for a period of 48 hours to give people stranded in other countries the opportunity to return to Sudan. He said those who return should be examined upon arrival.

El Mahdi said he has been contacted by Sudanese all over the world, who have asked him to be allowed to return, because they claim it is impossible to stay where they are.

On Monday evening, the Sudanese authorities issued a sudden decision to close all border crossings, including arriving and departing flights to and from Khartoum International Airport.

This caused Sudanese travelling from Europe to Sudan to be held within their aeroplane at Istanbul airport until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The 33 passengers shared live broadcasts on Facebook, showing that they were held in a plane without food.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it is following up the situation of Sudanese stranded abroad as a result of coronavirus measures taken by other countries, such as closings of borders. A source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the ministry tries to coordinate with the relevant authorities to address the situation of those stranded abroad.

The Sudanese government does allow scheduled airfreight flights and flights carrying aid, and technical and humanitarian support to arrive at Khartoum International Airport.

The Minister of the Interior, Gen El Tereifi Idris, instructed a stop to all activities in service centres in Sudan, with the exemption of vital humanitarian cases. He also ordered preventive health measures in prisons, including activating quarantine regulations, providing preventive medical services, and taking measures to prevent overcrowding and gatherings.

