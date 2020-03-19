South Africa: Sudden Recall of China's Ambassador to SA Raises Questions, Offers Few Answers

analysis

Some say the Chinese government has recalled ambassador as a protest against the South African government for failing to post an envoy in Beijing for more than a year -- but Lin Songtian will be back soon.

Outspoken ambassador to South Africa, Lin Songtian, has been ordered back to Beijing next week, sources said, prompting speculation about the reasons for his sudden departure.

Senior officials in the Department of International Relations and Co-operation say Lin has been permanently recalled by his ministry in Beijing and will leave as early as Monday. Others say the Chinese government has recalled him temporarily as a protest against the South African government for failing to post an ambassador in Beijing for over a year and will be back soon. Chinese sources hint that he is not being "recalled" - if that suggests official displeasure -- but on the contrary is being promoted.

One senior SA government source said Beijing had recalled Lin temporarily because it is unhappy that former Cabinet minister Siyabonga Cwele had not yet been posted to China. Cwele was recently appointed by President Ramaphosa and should have been in Beijing by now, but his posting was recently blocked by SA intelligence...