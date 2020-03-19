South Africa: Union Asks Metrorail to Suspend Service As Coronavirus Spreads

19 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

One of the biggest unions at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa is calling for Metrorail, which transports many of South Africa's working class, to suspend services due to Covid-19.

The United National Transport Union (Untu) has called for Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to suspend Metrorail services in light of the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa. This follows allegations that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Transnet are not providing necessary safety equipment to workers.

The union, which represents about 6,000 workers at Prasa, wants services at Metrorail suspended until 14 April 2020.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, it said this "is the only way to assist the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa to implement the drastic measures called for by President Cyril Ramaphosa from 16 March 2020 after the outbreak of the deadly global pandemic started spreading like wildfire in through the country... This morning the Department of Health confirmed 116 positive cases of Covid-19 of which 61 in Gauteng, 19 in KwaZulu-Natal and 31 in the Western Cape - the biggest cities where the overcrowded trains of Metrorail, a division of Prasa, is operational".

On Wednesday, Health Minister Dr Zweli...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.


