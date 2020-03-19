South Africa: Judgment Reserved As Students Fight Order to Close Wits Dorms Over Covid-19 Case

19 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Two students at the University of the Witwatersrand brought an urgent application in the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday to stop the university from evacuating dormitories before all residents had been tested for Covid-19. The university closed early for the Easter break and ordered the evacuation of the dormitories after a student at the medical school tested positive for the virus.

As the 72-hour deadline for leaving university dorms looms, two law students, Lerato Moela and Matsobane Shaun Mathlwana, brought an urgent application against Wits University Vice-Chancellor Adam Habib and Dean of Students Jerome September to stop them from evacuating residences.

The students asked the court to order the university to refrain from evacuating students without proof that they had been tested for Covid-19 and that it was safe for them to go home. They also wanted the evacuation notice to be extended until a mechanism was found to limit the rapid spread of the virus.

Moela said in his affidavit that he was a resident at the university's West Camp Village. On 6 March students received an email from the university informing them of the global status of the virus and measures to combat its spread. Five days later...

