South Africa Adjusts to a Pandemic

As of Wednesday 18 March, globally, there were 194,526 people who have the virus and 81,085 have recovered from it, while 7,892 people have died from the virus. In South Africa, there were 116 reported cases of infection, with no fatalities yet.

As South Africa processes the initial shock of the new normal, some urgent adjustments are being made.

Ferial Haffajee caught up with the Department of Health and confirmed that while South Africa has more than 100 people who are infected with Covid-19, none of them have had to receive intensive or critical care at this stage.

So far, only two have been in hospital for observation and seem to be doing well. The rest are in quarantine at home.

Currently, the Department of Health predicts that the new infections will last until June or July because of improved...