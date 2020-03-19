South Africa: Covid-19 in the Community - Challenges From a Frontline

analysis

Community voices show how the coronavirus exposes long-standing deep underlying problems such as our enormous inequality, failure to deliver key services essential for good health, and our failing health system.

On Saturday 14 March 2020 about 45 health care workers, health professionals, school learners, academics, members of civil society organisations from Cape Flats communities and outlying areas as far as Ceres and Tulbagh met to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on the health of their communities.

The meeting was convened by the People's Health Movement, South Africa (PHM). PHM sensed that it was urgent for people from the broader community to share experiences and concerns relating to the pandemic before public meetings and transport became impossible due to viral spread.

Before entering the room, PHM members insisted that participants should not shake hands or hug, and wash their hands with soap and water. Seats were spaced at least a metre apart, and everyone was given tissues in case they had to cough or sneeze.

A number of key issues emerged from the meeting regarding home-care, housing, mass gatherings, public transport, social media and misinformation, the health system and budgeting, international travel and cultural issues.

The participants highlighted that community health...