South Africa: Covid-19 in the Community - Challenges From a Frontline

19 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

Community voices show how the coronavirus exposes long-standing deep underlying problems such as our enormous inequality, failure to deliver key services essential for good health, and our failing health system.

On Saturday 14 March 2020 about 45 health care workers, health professionals, school learners, academics, members of civil society organisations from Cape Flats communities and outlying areas as far as Ceres and Tulbagh met to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on the health of their communities.

The meeting was convened by the People's Health Movement, South Africa (PHM). PHM sensed that it was urgent for people from the broader community to share experiences and concerns relating to the pandemic before public meetings and transport became impossible due to viral spread.

Before entering the room, PHM members insisted that participants should not shake hands or hug, and wash their hands with soap and water. Seats were spaced at least a metre apart, and everyone was given tissues in case they had to cough or sneeze.

A number of key issues emerged from the meeting regarding home-care, housing, mass gatherings, public transport, social media and misinformation, the health system and budgeting, international travel and cultural issues.

The participants highlighted that community health...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.