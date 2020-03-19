Sudan: Dr. Al-Hireika Complains of Poor Tax Revenues

Khartoum — The economic Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr. Adam Al-Hireika has revealed imbalances in the internal sector represented the poor tax revenues, which equals to only 6% of the gross domestic product (GDP), which is very small in comparison with the Sudan counterparts of the low-income countries (12%) of their GDP.

This came in a lecture he gave during the Specialized Economic Journalism Training Session organized by Thomson Foundation in collaboration with the British Council at the premises of Sudan News Agency.

Dr. Al-Hireiks attributed the reasons for the decline to the high tax exemptions without economic or social justification, low personal and corporate income taxes and the failure to collect taxes from many funders due to the inability of the tax administration to reach them.

He pointed to the difficulty of reducing public spending due to the continuous rise of direct subsidies of goods, which led to an increase in the state's public budget deficit, increase in the money supply and thus an increase in inflation rates.