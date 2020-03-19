Sudan: Dr. Al-Hireika Complains of Poor Tax Revenues

18 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The economic Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr. Adam Al-Hireika has revealed imbalances in the internal sector represented the poor tax revenues, which equals to only 6% of the gross domestic product (GDP), which is very small in comparison with the Sudan counterparts of the low-income countries (12%) of their GDP.

This came in a lecture he gave during the Specialized Economic Journalism Training Session organized by Thomson Foundation in collaboration with the British Council at the premises of Sudan News Agency.

Dr. Al-Hireiks attributed the reasons for the decline to the high tax exemptions without economic or social justification, low personal and corporate income taxes and the failure to collect taxes from many funders due to the inability of the tax administration to reach them.

He pointed to the difficulty of reducing public spending due to the continuous rise of direct subsidies of goods, which led to an increase in the state's public budget deficit, increase in the money supply and thus an increase in inflation rates.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.