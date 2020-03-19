Sudan: Minister of Animal Resources Asserts His Support for Rangeland Administration

18 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Animal Resources, Fisheries, and Pastures Dr. Alam-Eddin Abdallah Abbasher has announced this ministry's concern with the Administration of Pastures and Fodder for its importance in providing food to animals.

The Minister said, during his inspection visit to the Department of Pastures and Fodder Wednesday, that Sudan was a rich vast country, enjoying diversified and wide farms, therefore it is necessary to pay attention to pastures and fodder.

The minister pledged to solve the obstacles and problems facing grazing lands, in addition to working to control the tracks, sowing seeds and opening lines of fire on their dates, stressing that the pastures provide healthy animal resources in order to achieve food security for the citizens and the export proceeds to the economy.

