Sudan: Al-Taayeshi Announces Start of Negotiation On Security Arrangements

Juba — Member of the Sovereign Council and spokesman of the government delegation for the negotiations in Juba, Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Taayeshi, announced that negotiations have officially started between the government and Darfur track on the security arrangements in accordance with the agreed upon schedule.

He said in a press statement that the negotiation on the security arrangement would last for 10 days during which the two sides hope to achieve agreement on all the issues relating to the armies and integrating them as well as the collection of weapons, ending of activities of the militias and all the security issues.

Al-Taayeshi stated that there are two issues that were not discussed yet: the first is the issue of national issues and will be discussed according to the schedule set for them, and then there are some issues related to topics that are in need for some consultations, indicating that they need consultations rather than need formal meetings to address them, because the two parties have already agreed on the basic principles of these issues.

He added that by agreement on these issues, the negotiations on the dossiers pertinent to the comprehensive agreement with the Revolutionary front will be considered completed.