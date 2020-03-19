Sudan: National Security in Sudan and South Sudan Is Strategic Goal, Says Defense Minister

Juba — Defense Minister, Lt. General, Jamal Eddin Omer has underlined that peace and stability in Sudan and South Sudan is considered peace for all the region, indicating that the national security, in the two countries is strategic goal.

The minister, addressing the procedural session to discuss the Security Arrangements File, between the Government delegation and the Darfur Track, thanked the government and the people of South Sudan, led by General, Salva Kiir Mayardit for their sincere efforts and keenness to realize peace and stability in Sudan.

He also, congratulated the government of South Sudan for reaching peace agreement and the formation of the transitional government, hoping that the year 2020 will witness ending of war and armed conflict in the two countries.

General, Omer appreciated the Chief Mediator and Members of the Mediation Committee for their patience and continuous initiatives.