Sudan: National Security in Sudan and South Sudan Is Strategic Goal, Says Defense Minister

18 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Defense Minister, Lt. General, Jamal Eddin Omer has underlined that peace and stability in Sudan and South Sudan is considered peace for all the region, indicating that the national security, in the two countries is strategic goal.

The minister, addressing the procedural session to discuss the Security Arrangements File, between the Government delegation and the Darfur Track, thanked the government and the people of South Sudan, led by General, Salva Kiir Mayardit for their sincere efforts and keenness to realize peace and stability in Sudan.

He also, congratulated the government of South Sudan for reaching peace agreement and the formation of the transitional government, hoping that the year 2020 will witness ending of war and armed conflict in the two countries.

General, Omer appreciated the Chief Mediator and Members of the Mediation Committee for their patience and continuous initiatives.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.