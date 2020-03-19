Sudan: Manis Gives Directives to Prepare for Expo Dubai 2020

18 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Head of High preparatory committee of Sudan Participation on Expo Dubai 2020, Omar Manis,has called for good preparations for Sudan participation the exhibition to reflect the good image of Sudan and work for realization of economic, investment and social goals.

This came when Manis chaired , on Wednesday the meeting of the preparatory committee for participation in the exhibition.

Manis, stressed on important of the commitment of the government and private sector to fulfill covenants get ready to participate in the time of launching the exhibition in addition to, coordinating between ministries,Businessmen Federation and concerned authorities to make a success Sudan's participation in the event.

The meeting also reviewed report on Expo work office of Sudan from 20 January to 10 march presented by the General Commissioner of the exhibition,

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.