Sudan: Manis Gives Directives to Prepare for Expo Dubai 2020

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Head of High preparatory committee of Sudan Participation on Expo Dubai 2020, Omar Manis,has called for good preparations for Sudan participation the exhibition to reflect the good image of Sudan and work for realization of economic, investment and social goals.

This came when Manis chaired , on Wednesday the meeting of the preparatory committee for participation in the exhibition.

Manis, stressed on important of the commitment of the government and private sector to fulfill covenants get ready to participate in the time of launching the exhibition in addition to, coordinating between ministries,Businessmen Federation and concerned authorities to make a success Sudan's participation in the event.

The meeting also reviewed report on Expo work office of Sudan from 20 January to 10 march presented by the General Commissioner of the exhibition,