Sudan: Chinese Medical Team to Train Local Medical Staff At Jazeera State

Chinese Medical Team to train local Medical Staff at Jazeera State

The Coordinator of Chinese Medical Envoy to Abu-Oshar Hospital , Al-Jazeera state, Pharmacist, Dr. Mohamed Al-Hadi Hamad Al-Khaliefa, announced the completion of preparation of the hospital to deal with coming from abroad and local patients according to standards of World Health Organization (WHO) for cheking Coronavirues through primary examination.

Al-Hadi the Chinese medical team will hold a workshop for medical cadres on dealing with the Virus, infected persons and the precuationary measures against the pandemic.

