Sudan: Government and Darfur Track Parties Conclude Negotiation On Wealth Paper

Juba — The negotiating government and Darfur track sides have finalized discussion of the paper on the wealth dossier.

The member of the Sovereign Council and spokesmen of the government delegation, Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Taayeshi, said that the paper on wealth addressed most of the problems related to the roots of the war in Darfur and the managing and division of resources and the mechanisms of managing development and rehabilitation during the period for re-development of what was destroyed by the war.

He said that an important characteristic of the agreement on this dossier was establishment of transparent mechanisms, which include the stakeholders, for the management and division of the resources relating to the development and re-development in Darfur.

He said that the two negotiating parties will engage during the period April 1 - 9 in the formulation and setting of the agreements that have been achieved, in its various tracks, in a comprehensive political agreement that will be reformulated with assistance of experts provided by the United Nations and technicians from the various parties.

He stressed the commitment of the parties to the determined schedule to reach a comprehensive peace agreement on April 9.