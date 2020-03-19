Gambia: Massaneh Kinteh Hands Over Command of Armed Forces to Major General Drammeh

18 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh And Isatou Kanyi

Outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Massaneh N. Kinteh on Tuesday 17th March 2020 handed over the command of the Gambia Armed Forces to Major General Yakuba A. Drammeh.

The event was attended by former Chiefs of Defense Staff of the Gambia Armed Forces, Babucarr Jatta and Lang Tombong Tamba and other officials.

"In order to redeem our image as the people's armed forces, GAF must remain apolitical," Major General Drammeh said.

He said they must be professionally responsive in the discharge of their constitutional roles whereas commanders at all levels were enjoined to remain officers and soldiers and under command to remain non-partisan.

Major General Yakuba Drammeh said under his tenure as CDS, his main priority will be based on the living and working conditions of members of the armed forces.

"General Drammeh is no stranger to this job and most especially in his new role as Chief of Defense Staff of the Gambia Armed Forces," Massaneh said.

Kinteh said he leaves the armed forces with a competent and seasoned military General who has supported him and that Yakubu has been the mover and shaker of the Armed Forces.

He further said he is leaving the armed forces with a highly transformed, motivated, apolitical, non-tribally inclined and fully equipped force that is prepared to execute its constitutional roles.

He added that the armed forces are contributing meaningfully to national development and playing key roles in the maintenance of regional and global peace and stability at the same time subjected to democratic civilian control and accountability.

The ceremony was done in a very colorful manner. The outgoing CDS handed over the baton of command to the incoming CDS. The armed forces flag was also lowered to replace it with a new one.

Major General Yakubu A. Drammeh said his institution would want to have an open-door policy with the media.

The army chief encouraged journalists to contact the Armed Forces when they need information about the army.

He said he cherishes the cordial relation that exists between the armed forces and the media.

Major Drammeh, who was serving as deputy chief of defence staff succeeds Lt. Gen. Masanah Kinteh. He was appointed chief of defence staff of the Gambia armed forces by the president a few days ago.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.