Gambia: Foreign Minister Tangara Inspects Work At New Foreign Ministry Building Under Construction

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on 17th March 2020 inspected the new MoFA building under construction by Moroccan Company Marita Immobiliere.

The magnificent three storey building edifice is situated at the entrance of Banjul, adjacent to Arch 22.

The Minister was accompanied by Permanent Secretary Mr Sulayman Omar Njie and other Senior Officials of the Ministry. The delegation was taken on a conducted tour of the building by Head of the project, Ms. Hanane SALIK.

Minister Tangara expressed satisfaction with the quality of work being done and the rate at which it is going. He used the opportunity to encourage workers to redouble efforts with a view to complete the project on time.

Work at the site is at advanced stage as construction workers are at the final stages of glass fixing and the final painting is scheduled to take place in two weeks.

Ms. SALIK informed that construction is expected to finish in two months and she assured that the team will gleefully do the finishing touches.

