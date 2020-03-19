Gambia: Foreign Minister Tangara Inspects Work At New Foreign Ministry Building Under Construction

18 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on 17th March 2020 inspected the new MoFA building under construction by Moroccan Company Marita Immobiliere.

The magnificent three storey building edifice is situated at the entrance of Banjul, adjacent to Arch 22.

The Minister was accompanied by Permanent Secretary Mr Sulayman Omar Njie and other Senior Officials of the Ministry. The delegation was taken on a conducted tour of the building by Head of the project, Ms. Hanane SALIK.

Minister Tangara expressed satisfaction with the quality of work being done and the rate at which it is going. He used the opportunity to encourage workers to redouble efforts with a view to complete the project on time.

Work at the site is at advanced stage as construction workers are at the final stages of glass fixing and the final painting is scheduled to take place in two weeks.

Ms. SALIK informed that construction is expected to finish in two months and she assured that the team will gleefully do the finishing touches.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.