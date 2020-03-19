South Africa: Interim Body Tasked With Tackling Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Is Law Unto Itself

19 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jennifer Smout

A well-planned and coordinated response to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa is vital to change the trajectory of the country. Yet, the most recent measures put in place and the initial bodies established to be the custodians of the response do not instil confidence.

Last week Daily Maverick reported on the iron grip Dr Olive Shisana, President Cyril Ramaphosa's special adviser, has over the GBVF sector and the worrying signs that important voices and roleplayers are silenced. An accompanying editorial expressed grave concern over the fact that this writer was threatened and intimidated.

In the GBVF summit declaration, the Interim Steering Committee on GBVF (ISC) was established to implement actions listed in the summit declaration and establish a permanent structure on GBVF by the end of October 2019. Last week Cabinet passed the NSP which includes a draft council structure - neither of these documents has been made public as yet.

But over the past two weeks, three media statements raise issues that will have an impact on this permanent body. At the heart of these questions is the meaning of accountability and representation in multisectoral structures. (Read about the statements later in this article - Ed.)...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

