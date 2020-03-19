South Africa: Provincial Anti-Gang Unit Nabs 31 Suspects

press release

The Anti-Gang Unit has within the first months of establishment by the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, achieved significant successes. The unit which started operating on Thursday, 20 February 2020 made inroads into gangsterism by arresting 31 suspects for various offences.

In one of the cases in Extension 12, Kanana and through exceptional investigation by the Anti-Gang Unit, Ishmael Solly Setumi (34) was apprehended on Sunday, 2 February 2020 for alleged murder committed on Saturday, 1 February 2020. That was after the accused allegedly stabbed and killed Hansen Monnapule Mtukula, an alleged member of the Ghetto Ruff Gang. The accused who is believed to be a member of the Donyo Gang, appeared in the Orkney Magistrates' Court on Friday, 28 February 2020. He was remanded in custody until on Wednesday, 1 April 2020.

In another incident also in Kanana, four suspects who were reported to be members of the West Berry Gang were nabbed on 11 March 2020 for alleged murder of Sello Ishmael Kutumela, an alleged member of the Money Lovers Gang. The victim was allegedly attacked and killed by a group of men in the street on Wednesday, 19 February 2020. The accused, Mphati Dyantyana (19), Lefu Tambosch (24), Solomon Makae (23) and Nyakallo Tsoali (22) appeared in the Orkney Magistrates' Court on Friday, 13 March 2020. They will reappear in court on Monday, 20 April 2020.

In an unrelated incident on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 in Extension 5, Kanana, four men allegedly gained entry into a house through the window and threatened the victims with knives. The suspects took household goods which included a home theatre system, speakers, cellular phones and clothing. During the incident, a 16-year-old girl was raped. Consequent to the incident, four accused aged between 18 and 26 were arrested for house robbery and rape. Upon appearance in the Orkney Magistrates' Court, the accused were remanded in custody until Monday, 23 March 2020.

As part of stamping the authority of the State and dealing effectively with gangsterism, the Anti-Gang Unit arrested 22 more suspects in X Section, Kanana and Tigane in Harbeesfontein between Friday, 21 February and Saturday, 14 March 2020 for separate cases of house robbery, attempted rape, murder, possession of dangerous weapons and contravention of Section 38 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, (Act No. 121 of 1998). The suspects have since appeared in the Orkney and Klerksdorp Magistrates' Courts respectively. According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that some of the suspects are members of the Crazy Dogs gang of Kanana and the Hard Living Gang of Hartbeesfontein.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena commended members attached to the newly established Anti-Gang Unit for their dedication that led to apprehension of the accused. He condemned in the strongest possible terms gang related violence and pointed out that the arrests will serve as a deterrence that those who transgress the law, have no place in society and will be dealt with harshly.