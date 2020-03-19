South Africa: Female Charged With Fabricating an Armed Robbery Case Appears in Court

press release

A 34-year-old woman, Elisia Van Zyl, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court for perjury and the case was postponed to 21 April 2020 to afford her enough time to obtain legal representation.

This followed her arrest on the 12 March 2020 after she allegedly fabricated a case of armed robbery.

She reported that on the 11 March 2020, she was driving to work at about 08:30 when she was accosted by two males as she stopped at corner Gascony and Olympus Street in Bloemfontein. The two suspects apparently opened her door, pointed her with a firearm then robbed her of a laptop and cell phone, before fleeing to the next street.

Following her reporting, preliminary investigation was conducted and it was discovered that there were loopholes in her statement. She was called in for further investigation and that is when it was discovered that she made up the whole incident. She also admitted that she gave those two men her laptop and phone so they could dispose them off, and promised to pay them R500.